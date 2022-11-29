Who's Playing

Bellarmine @ No. 19 Kentucky

Current Records: Bellarmine 2-5; Kentucky 4-2

What to Know

The Bellarmine Knights will hit the road for the fifth straight game as they head to Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center at 7 p.m. ET Tuesday. The #19 Kentucky Wildcats will be strutting in after a victory while the Knights will be stumbling in from a loss.

Bellarmine suffered a grim 81-60 defeat to the UCLA Bruins on Sunday. Guard Ben Johnson (20 points) was the top scorer for Bellarmine.

As for UK, they can't say they have nothing to be thankful for this Thanksgiving week. They were completely in charge last Wednesday, breezing past the North Florida Ospreys 96-56 at home. It was another big night for UK's forward Oscar Tshiebwe, who posted a double-double on 16 points and 15 rebounds in addition to five dimes.

Bellarmine have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 25-point spread they are up against. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 4-1 against the spread when expected to lose.

The Knights are now 2-5 while the Wildcats sit at 4-2. A pair of offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Bellarmine is 27th worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 64.3 on average. UK's offense has more to brag about, as they they come into the contest boasting the 11th most points per game in college basketball at 87.2. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center -- Lexington, Kentucky

Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center -- Lexington, Kentucky TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $10.00

Odds

The Wildcats are a big 25-point favorite against the Knights, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Wildcats as a 24.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.