Watch Kentucky vs. Buffalo online: 2018 NCAA Tournament live stream, date, time

Will Buffalo be able to pull off another upset, or will NCAA blue-blood Kentucky advance to the Sweet 16? We'll find out on Saturday.

No. 5 seed Kentucky drew a tough matchup in the first round of the NCAA Tournament against the high-flying Davidson offense. Fortunately for Big Blue Nation, the Wildcats survived a close one, 78-73, despite not knocking down a single 3-pointer. And even more fortunate: the bracket may have broken right for them.

A Thursday night stunner that saw 4-seed Arizona fall to No. 13 Buffalo will now pit the Bulls of Buffalo -- not the uber-talented Arizona Wildcats -- against John Calipari's Kentucky team in the Round of 32 on Saturday.

Below you'll find information on how to watch or stream the game.

About No. 5 seed Kentucky



Kentucky's 3-point streak which began in 1988 came to an end on Thursday, but the Wildcats come out smelling rosey: they face a No. 13 seed for a shot to advance to the Sweet 16. They've got to be feeling like they're playing with house money after beating Davidson, despite playing well below their potential.

About No. 13 seed Buffalo



There's no way to sugar coat it: Buffalo out-hustled and outplayed Arizona on Thursday. But can it repeat a similar performance against Kentucky and its roster full of future NBA players? The big matchup will be how Kentucky's young backcourt fares against a high-level Bulls backcourt that tore Arizona to pieces.

Viewing Information

