Duquesne @ No. 4 Kentucky

Current Records: Duquesne 1-0; Kentucky 1-0

The #4 Kentucky Wildcats will stay at home another game and welcome the Duquesne Dukes at 7 p.m. ET Nov. 11 at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. These two teams are strolling into their matchup after big wins in their previous games.

The Wildcats took their game at home on Monday with ease, bagging a 95-63 victory over the Howard Bison. UK was heavily favored coming into this contest, and the results showcase why. Their success was spearheaded by the efforts of CJ Fredrick, who had 20 points, and Cason Wallace, who had 15 points and nine assists along with eight rebounds.

Meanwhile, everything went the Dukes' way against the Montana Grizzlies on Tuesday as they made off with a 91-63 win. Duquesne's Dae Dae Grant looked sharp as he shot 6-for-6 from downtown and finished with 25 points.

Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 1-0. With both UK and Duquesne swaggering in after impressive performances, it will be interesting to see which team steps up to teach the other some humility.

When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Friday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center -- Lexington, Kentucky

Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center -- Lexington, Kentucky TV: SEC Network

Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Series History

Kentucky won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.