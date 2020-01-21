Watch Kentucky vs. Georgia: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Tuesday's NCAAB game
How to watch Kentucky vs. Georgia basketball game
Who's Playing
Georgia @ Kentucky
Current Records: Georgia 11-6; Kentucky 13-4
What to Know
The Georgia Bulldogs are on the road again on Tuesday and play against the #15 Kentucky Wildcats at 7 p.m. ET at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. UK will be strutting in after a victory while UGA will be stumbling in from a loss.
It's never fun to lose, and it even less fun to lose 91-59, which was the final score in Georgia's tilt against the Mississippi State Bulldogs on Saturday. The top scorer for UGA was G Anthony Edwards (19 points).
Meanwhile, the Wildcats were able to grind out a solid win over the Arkansas Razorbacks on Saturday, winning 73-66. Five players on UK scored in the double digits: F Nick Richards (17), G Immanuel Quickley (13), G Ashton Hagans (13), G Tyrese Maxey (11), and F Keion Brooks Jr. (10).
UGA is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the team is 2-5 ATS when expected to lose.
UGA is now 11-6 while the Wildcats sit at 13-4. A pair of offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: UGA rank 33rd in college basketball when it comes to field goal percentage, with 45.80% on the season. But UK is even better: they enter the matchup with 46% field goal percentage, good for 31st best in college basketball. We'll see if that edge gives UK a route to victory.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center -- Lexington, Kentucky
- TV: ESPN
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $25.00
Odds
The Wildcats are a big 11.5-point favorite against the Bulldogs, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 11.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 145
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Kentucky have won all of the games they've played against Georgia in the last six years.
- Jan 07, 2020 - Kentucky 78 vs. Georgia 69
- Jan 15, 2019 - Kentucky 69 vs. Georgia 49
- Mar 09, 2018 - Kentucky 62 vs. Georgia 49
- Dec 31, 2017 - Kentucky 66 vs. Georgia 61
- Mar 10, 2017 - Kentucky 71 vs. Georgia 60
- Feb 18, 2017 - Kentucky 82 vs. Georgia 77
- Jan 31, 2017 - Kentucky 90 vs. Georgia 81
- Mar 12, 2016 - Kentucky 93 vs. Georgia 80
- Feb 09, 2016 - Kentucky 82 vs. Georgia 48
-
