Watch Kentucky vs. Mount St. Mary's: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Friday's NCAAB game
How to watch Kentucky vs. Mount St. Mary's basketball game
Who's Playing
No. 9 Kentucky (home) vs. Mount St. Mary's (away)
Current Records: Kentucky 3-1; Mount St. Mary's 1-4
What to Know
The Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers are staying on the road on Friday, facing off against the #9 Kentucky Wildcats at 7 p.m. ET at Rupp Arena. Mount St. Mary's staggers in eager to bring about an end to their three-game losing streak.
The Mountaineers came up short against the UAB Blazers, falling 58-51.
Meanwhile, in a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 19 turnovers, UK took down the Utah Valley Wolverines 82-74 on Monday. UK's success was spearheaded by the efforts of F Nick Richards, who dropped a double-double on 21 points and ten rebounds, and G Ashton Hagans, who had 26 points and five assists along with five rebounds. Hagans didn't help his team much against the Evansville Aces, so this was a nice turnaround for him. Hagans' points were the most he has had all season.
Mount St. Mary's is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 3-1 against the spread when expected to lose.
Kentucky's win lifted them to 3-1 while Mount St. Mary's' defeat dropped them down to 1-4. We'll see if UK can repeat their recent success or if Mount St. Mary's bounces back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Rupp Arena -- Lexington, Kentucky
- TV: SEC Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $18.00
Odds
The Wildcats are a big 27.5-point favorite against the Mountaineers.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 27.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 129
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
