Watch Kentucky vs. Utah Valley: TV channel, live stream info, start time
How to watch Kentucky vs. Utah Valley basketball game
Who's Playing
Kentucky (home) vs. Utah Valley (away)
Current Records: Kentucky 2-1; Utah Valley 3-1
Last Season Records: Kentucky 27-6; Utah Valley 24-9
What to Know
The Utah Valley Wolverines are staying on the road on Monday, facing off against the Kentucky Wildcats at 7 p.m. ET at Rupp Arena. Utah Valley isn't expected to win, but seeing as the odds didn't stop them last game, maybe the team has another upset up their sleeve.
Utah Valley didn't have too much trouble with the UAB Blazers as they won 66-55.
Meanwhile, in a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 24 turnovers, the Evansville Aces took down Kentucky 67-64. What made the defeat an especially bitter pill for Kentucky to swallow was that they had been favored by 25 points coming into the game.
Utah Valley's win lifted them to 3-1 while Kentucky's loss dropped them down to 2-1. We'll see if the Wolverines can repeat their recent success or if Kentucky bounces back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Rupp Arena -- Lexington, Kentucky
- TV: ESPN2
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $9.50
Odds
The Wildcats are a big 25-point favorite against the Wolverines.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Wildcats as a 24.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 135
Series History
Kentucky won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.
- Nov 10, 2017 - Kentucky 73 vs. Utah Valley 63
-
