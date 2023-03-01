Who's Playing

Vanderbilt @ Kentucky

Current Records: Vanderbilt 16-13; Kentucky 20-9

What to Know

The Vanderbilt Commodores are 1-15 against the #23 Kentucky Wildcats since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Wednesday. Vanderbilt and the Wildcats will face off in an SEC battle at 7 p.m. ET at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center.

While not quite a landslide, the matchup between the Commodores and the Florida Gators this past Saturday was still a pretty decisive one as Vanderbilt wrapped it up with an 88-72 win at home. Vanderbilt got double-digit scores from six players: forward Liam Robbins (18), guard Ezra Manjon (15), guard Tyrin Lawrence (13), forward Myles Stute (11), guard Trey Thomas (11), and forward Colin Smith (11).

Meanwhile, the Auburn Tigers typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday UK proved too difficult a challenge. UK claimed a resounding 86-54 victory over the Tigers at home. It was another big night for the Wildcats' forward Oscar Tshiebwe, who posted a double-double on 22 points and 17 boards.

The Commodores have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the ten-point spread they are up against. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 10-3 against the spread when expected to lose.

Their wins bumped Vanderbilt to 16-13 and UK to 20-9. Liam Robbins will be someone to keep an eye on after he had 18 points along with nine rebounds and five blocks this past Saturday. Let's see if he can build on that strong performance or if Kentucky's defense can bottle him up.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center -- Lexington, Kentucky

Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center -- Lexington, Kentucky TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Wildcats are a big 10-point favorite against the Commodores, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Kentucky have won 15 out of their last 16 games against Vanderbilt.