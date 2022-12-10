Who's Playing

Yale @ No. 16 Kentucky

Current Records: Yale 8-2; Kentucky 6-2

What to Know

The Yale Bulldogs are on the road again on Saturday and play against the #16 Kentucky Wildcats at 1 p.m. ET Dec. 10 at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. The Wildcats will be strutting in after a win while Yale will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Yale came up short against the Butler Bulldogs on Tuesday, falling 71-61. One thing holding Yale back was the mediocre play of forward Matt Knowling, who did not have his best game: he played for 34 minutes but put up just six points on 3-for-10 shooting.

Meanwhile, the Michigan Wolverines typically have all the answers at home, but on Sunday UK proved too difficult a challenge. UK skirted past the Wolverines 73-69. The Wildcats got double-digit scores from five players: forward Jacob Toppin (14), guard Cason Wallace (14), forward Oscar Tshiebwe (13), guard Sahvir Wheeler (11), and guard Antonio Reeves (11). Wallace had some trouble finding his footing against the Bellarmine Knights last week, so this was a step in the right direction.

Yale is now 8-2 while UK sits at 6-2. Two defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Yale ranks eighth in college basketball when it comes to points allowed per game, with only 55.8 on average. As for UK, they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 37.50%, which places them 23rd in college basketball.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 1 p.m. ET

Saturday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center -- Lexington, Kentucky

Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center -- Lexington, Kentucky TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.