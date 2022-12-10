Who's Playing

Yale @ No. 16 Kentucky

Current Records: Yale 8-2; Kentucky 6-2

What to Know

The Yale Bulldogs' road trip will continue as they head to Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center at 1 p.m. ET Saturday to face off against the #16 Kentucky Wildcats. UK should still be feeling good after a win, while Yale will be looking to get back in the win column.

Yale came up short against the Butler Bulldogs on Tuesday, falling 71-61. One thing holding Yale back was the mediocre play of forward Matt Knowling, who did not have his best game: he finished with only six points on 3-for-10 shooting in his 34 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, the Wildcats sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 73-69 victory over the Michigan Wolverines on Sunday. Five players on UK scored in the double digits: forward Jacob Toppin (14), guard Cason Wallace (14), forward Oscar Tshiebwe (13), guard Sahvir Wheeler (11), and guard Antonio Reeves (11). Wallace hadn't helped his team much against the Bellarmine Knights last Tuesday, so this was a nice turnaround for him.

Yale is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past two games, so buyers beware.

Yale is now 8-2 while UK sits at 6-2. Two defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Yale comes into the matchup boasting the eighth fewest points allowed per game in college basketball at 55.8. As for UK, they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 37.50%, which places them 22nd in college basketball.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 1 p.m. ET

Saturday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center -- Lexington, Kentucky

Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center -- Lexington, Kentucky TV: SEC Network

Online streaming: fuboTV

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $18.00

Odds

The Wildcats are a big 15.5-point favorite against the Bulldogs, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 15.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.