Who's Playing

Gonzaga Bulldogs @ Kentucky Wildcats

Current Records: Gonzaga 17-6, Kentucky 16-6

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 10, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 10, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET Where: Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center -- Lexington, Kentucky

Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center -- Lexington, Kentucky TV: CBS

CBS Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Kentucky Wildcats will be playing at home against the Gonzaga Bulldogs at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Both squads will be entering this one on the heels of a big victory.

Winning is just a little bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 25.3% better than the opposition, a fact Kentucky proved on Tuesday. They steamrolled past the Commodores 109-77 on the road.

Kentucky relied on the efforts of Rob Dillingham, who shot 4-for-5 from beyond the arc and almost dropped a double-double on 20 points and nine assists, and Antonio Reeves, who went 6 for 9 from beyond the arc en route to 24 points and 2 assists. Dillingham has been hot recently, having posted 20 or more points the last three times he's played. The team also got some help courtesy of Justin Edwards, who scored 17 points along with two steals.

Meanwhile, Gonzaga was the big favorite in their most recent contest, and for good reason. They blew past the Pilots, posting a 96-64 victory at home. The over/under was set at 160.5 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

Gonzaga's success was spearheaded by the efforts of Anton Watson, who scored 20 points along with five rebounds, and Braden Huff, who scored 25 points along with seven rebounds. Huff didn't help Gonzaga's cause all that much against the Gaels on Saturday but the same can't be said for this game. Ryan Nembhard was another key contributor, scoring ten points along with six assists.

The Wildcats' win bumped their record up to 16-6. As for the Bulldogs, they are on a roll lately: they've won six of their last seven matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 17-6 record this season.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Kentucky hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 89.7 points per game (they're ranked first in scoring overall). However, it's not like Gonzaga struggles in that department as they've been averaging 84.7 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Kentucky ended up a good deal behind the Bulldogs in their previous meeting back in November of 2022, losing 88-72. Will Kentucky have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

Gonzaga won the only game these two teams have played in the last 2 years.