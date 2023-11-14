Who's Playing

Kansas Jayhawks @ Kentucky Wildcats

Current Records: Kansas 2-0, Kentucky 2-0

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 9:30 p.m. ET

Where: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois

United Center -- Chicago, Illinois TV: ESPN

What to Know

Kentucky has played every game this season on their home court, but they'll have to hit the road on Tuesday. They will face off against the Kansas Jayhawks at 9:30 p.m. ET at United Center. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Kentucky was the big favorite in their most recent game, and for good reason. They were the clear victor by a 81-61 margin over the Lions.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Kentucky to victory, but perhaps none more so than Tre Mitchell, who earned 18 points along with 8 rebounds and 3 steals. Another player making a difference was Antonio Reeves, who earned 21 points along with 6 rebounds.

Meanwhile, winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to rack up 15 more assists than your opponent, a fact Kansas proved on Friday. They simply couldn't be stopped as they easily beat the Jaspers 99-61 at home. 99 seems to be a good number for Kansas as the squad scooped up a victory with the same number of points in their previous game.

Kansas got their victory on the backs of several key players, but it was Kevin McCullar Jr. out in front who earned 15 points along with 7 rebounds. Hunter Dickinson was another key contributor, earning 18 points along with 8 rebounds.

The Wildcats' win bumped their record up to 2-0. As for the Jayhawks, the win makes it two in a row for them and bumps their season record up to 2-0.

Kentucky came up short against Kansas in their previous meeting back in January, falling 77-68. Can Kentucky avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Kentucky is expected to lose their third match, but the team was 4-3 as the underdog last season, so don't count them out. While their fans probably aren't happy about it, betting on the team to lose was the smart play last year, as bettors who put $100 on that outcome every game finished the season up $1,279.33. On the other hand, Kansas will play as the favorite, and the team was 22-3 as such last season.

Odds

Kansas is a solid 6.5-point favorite against Kentucky, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 147.5 points.

Series History

Kansas has won 5 out of their last 7 games against Kentucky.