Who's Playing

Marshall Thundering Herd @ Kentucky Wildcats

Current Records: Marshall 2-3, Kentucky 4-1

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center -- Lexington, Kentucky

Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center -- Lexington, Kentucky TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Marshall Thundering Herd's road trip will continue as they head out to face the Kentucky Wildcats at 7:00 p.m. ET on November 24th at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Marshall might want some stickum for this contest since the team gave up 13 turnovers on Tuesday.

The point spread may have favored Marshall on Tuesday, but the final result did not. They took a 78-71 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Golden Grizzlies. The over/under was set at 149 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

Despite their defeat, Marshall saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Nate Martin, who dropped a double-double on 12 points and 11 rebounds, was perhaps the best of all. Another player making a difference was Kevon Voyles, who scored 18 points.

Meanwhile, even though Saint Joseph's scored an imposing 88 points on Monday, Kentucky still came out on top. The Wildcats walked away with a 96-88 win over the Hawks. The victory made it back-to-back wins for Kentucky.

Kentucky's victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Tre Mitchell, who scored 22 points along with 6 rebounds and 4 blocks. Antonio Reeves was another key contributor, scoring 20 points along with 5 rebounds.

The Thundering Herd now have a losing record at 2-3. As for the Wildcats, their win was their fourth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 4-1.

Friday's match is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Marshall have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 40.6 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Kentucky struggles in that department as they've been averaging 38.8 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.