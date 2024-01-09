Who's Playing

Missouri Tigers @ Kentucky Wildcats

Current Records: Missouri 8-6, Kentucky 11-2

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, January 9, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, January 9, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center -- Lexington, Kentucky

Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center -- Lexington, Kentucky TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Missouri has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The Missouri Tigers and the Kentucky Wildcats will face off in an SEC battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center.

The point spread may have favored Missouri on Saturday, but the final result did not. They fell 75-68 to the Bulldogs.

Missouri's loss came about despite a quality game from Sean East II, who scored 18 points along with eight assists and six rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Aidan Shaw, who scored 14 points along with six rebounds.

Meanwhile, Kentucky entered their tilt with Florida with four consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with five. The Wildcats came out on top in a nail-biter against the Gators on Saturday and snuck past 87-85. The oddsmakers set the bar high with a 170-point over/under, but they still managed to beat it.

Kentucky's win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from D.J. Wagner, who scored 14 points. Another player making a difference was Reed Sheppard, who scored 14 points along with five rebounds.

The Tigers' loss ended a four-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 8-6. As for the Wildcats, their victory was their fifth straight on the road dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 11-2.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Missouri hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 75.9 points per game. However, it's not like Kentucky (currently ranked third in scoring) struggles in that department as they've been averaging 90.8 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Missouri was able to grind out a solid win over Kentucky in their previous meeting back in December of 2022, winning 89-75. The rematch might be a little tougher for Missouri since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Kentucky has won 6 out of their last 9 games against Missouri.