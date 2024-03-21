Who's Playing

Oakland Golden Grizzlies @ Kentucky Wildcats

Current Records: Oakland 20-11, Kentucky 23-8

How To Watch

When: Thursday, March 21, 2024 at 7:10 p.m. ET

Thursday, March 21, 2024 at 7:10 p.m. ET Where: PPG Paints Arena -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PPG Paints Arena -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania TV: CBS

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Kentucky Wildcats and the Oakland Golden Grizzlies are set to clash at 7:10 p.m. ET on Thursday at PPG Paints Arena in an SEC postseason contest. Kentucky has been dominant on offense recently, as they've racked up an incredible 584 points over their last six matches.

The oddsmakers set the bar high, but Kentucky and Texas A&M didn't disappoint and broke past the 160 point over/under on Friday. The Wildcats fell 97-87 to the Aggies. Despite running the score up even higher than they did in their prior game last Saturday (85), Kentucky still had to take the loss.

The losing side was boosted by Rob Dillingham, who scored 27 points along with seven assists. He didn't help Kentucky's cause all that much against Tennessee last Saturday but the same can't be said for this contest. Another player making a difference was Reed Sheppard, who scored 14 points along with two steals.

Meanwhile, Oakland waltzed into their matchup on Tuesday with three straight wins but they left with four. They walked away with an 83-76 victory over the Panthers.

Trey Townsend had a dynamite game for Oakland, dropping a double-double on 38 points and 11 rebounds. Blake Lampman was another key contributor, scoring 12 points along with five rebounds and four blocks.

The Wildcats' defeat dropped their record down to 23-9. As for the Golden Grizzlies, they have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won eight of their last nine contests, which provided a massive bump to their 23-11 record this season.

Kentucky is hoping to beat the odds on Thursday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss.

Odds

Kentucky is a big 13.5-point favorite against Oakland, according to the latest college basketball odds.



The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 162.5 points.

