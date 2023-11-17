Who's Playing

Stonehill College Skyhawks @ Kentucky Wildcats

Current Records: Stonehill College 1-3, Kentucky 2-1

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center -- Lexington, Kentucky

Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center -- Lexington, Kentucky TV: ESPN Plus

What to Know

The Kentucky Wildcats will be playing at home against the Stonehill College Skyhawks at 7:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

The point spread may have favored Kentucky on Tuesday, but the final result did not. They fell 89-84 to the Jayhawks. Having run the score up that high, both teams probably have some extra defensive drills coming up.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Adou Thiero, who dropped a double-double on 16 points and 13 rebounds. Rob Dillingham was another key contributor, earning 18 points.

Meanwhile, it's hard to win when you don't work as a unit and post 18 fewer assists than your opponent, a fact Stonehill College found out the hard way on Tuesday. There's no need to mince words: the Skyhawks lost to the Hawks, and the Skyhawks lost bad. The score wound up at 100-56. Stonehill College was in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 46-19.

The Wildcats' loss dropped their record down to 2-1. As for the Skyhawks, their loss was their third straight on the road, which bumped their record down to 1-3.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Kentucky have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 40.3 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Stonehill College struggles in that department as they've been averaging 32 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.