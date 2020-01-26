WATCH: Kentucky's Immanuel Quickley hits half-court shot at halftime buzzer vs. Texas Tech

Kentucky's Immanuel Quickley capped a big first half with a mid-court buzzer beater to put the No. 15 Wildcats up 36-34 on No. 18 Texas Tech on Saturday. The sophomore guard caught an in-bounds pass from EJ Montgomery, took one dribble and then heaved.

The basket gave the Wildcats momentum entering halftime of one of the day's marquee meetings in the Big 12/SEC Challenge. The Big 12 led the challenge 4-3 entering the evening slate of games. Quickley led all scorers with 13 points in the half.