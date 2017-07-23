WATCH: Kentucky's John Calipari participates in the Drive-by-Dunk Challenge

The Drive-by-Dunk Challenge is the latest social media trend taking the Internet by storm.

Jaylen Brown and Anthony Davis are among the world's stars who have taken place in the latest trend of dunking in a stranger's driveway, and now Kentucky coach John Calipari has gotten in on the hottest meme in the sports with a highlight-reel dunk of his late at night on Friday.

It looks like Calipari, 58, still has some of that bounce that netted him playing time in college at UNC-Wilmington and Clarion before jumping into the coaching world.

As a head coach, Calipari has been known to keep up with the latest trends in staying hip -- starting his own podcast last season and taking social media by storm this summer by racing camels in Egypt -- so his latest antics should come as no surprise to anyone who has followed his career. His ability to relate to the younger generation in ways like this is yet another reason why he's generally respected as one of the top recruiters in college basketball, hauling in top-five recruiting classes in all but one cycle since he has been coach in Lexington.