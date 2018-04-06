WATCH: Kobe Bryant surprises hero of Notre Dame's NCAA women's tournament title team on 'Ellen'

Notre Dame star Arike Ogunbowale transformed into a hero in the NCAA Women's Tournament, hitting consecutive game-winners in both the Final Four and national championship game to help the Irish capture the 2018 title.

After her first stepback jumper to give Notre Dame a national semifinal win over UConn, Ogunbowale said she channeled her inner Mamba Mentality -- a tip of the cap to Kobe Bryant, who was in attendance in Columbus, Ohio -- to get the job done. Bryant wasted no time in giving her a shoutout and a follow on Twitter, but he didn't stop there.

On Thursday, Bryant also surprised Ogunbowale, who was making an appearance on 'Ellen' by stopping in to -- what else? -- shoot some hoops with Ellen DeGeneres.

Ogunbowale went just 6 of 21 from the floor in the title game, but she saved the day by hitting the game-winner -- now she's getting recognition from one of the all-time greats. Not a bad way to end the season.