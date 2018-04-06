WATCH: Kobe Bryant surprises hero of Notre Dame's NCAA women's tournament title team on 'Ellen'
Arike Ogunbowale hit incredible game-winning shots to help the Irish win the women's national title
Notre Dame star Arike Ogunbowale transformed into a hero in the NCAA Women's Tournament, hitting consecutive game-winners in both the Final Four and national championship game to help the Irish capture the 2018 title.
After her first stepback jumper to give Notre Dame a national semifinal win over UConn, Ogunbowale said she channeled her inner Mamba Mentality -- a tip of the cap to Kobe Bryant, who was in attendance in Columbus, Ohio -- to get the job done. Bryant wasted no time in giving her a shoutout and a follow on Twitter, but he didn't stop there.
On Thursday, Bryant also surprised Ogunbowale, who was making an appearance on 'Ellen' by stopping in to -- what else? -- shoot some hoops with Ellen DeGeneres.
Ogunbowale went just 6 of 21 from the floor in the title game, but she saved the day by hitting the game-winner -- now she's getting recognition from one of the all-time greats. Not a bad way to end the season.
-
MaxPreps Player of Year is Duke signee
UConn signee Christyn Williams is MaxPreps' girls nominee for the annual honor
-
Nova celebrates NCAA title with parade
The City of Brotherly Love is getting pretty good at throwing these parades
-
Coaching changes tracker
The 2017-18 NCAA Tournament has concluded, but coaches are still being hired in new places
-
Ryan raising money for cancer research
Ryan's college roommate will be on his mind this week at a fundraiser in Wisconsin
-
Pitino: '90 percent of teams don't cheat
Pitino also said '90 percent of college basketball is clean' and defended Miami coach Jim...
-
Philadelphia hosts Villanova's parade
Philadelphia, you're having another parade! Here's everything you need to know about it