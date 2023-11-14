Who's Playing

Bucknell Bison @ La Salle Explorers

Current Records: Bucknell 1-2, La Salle 2-0

How To Watch

What to Know

Bucknell and La Salle are an even 3-3 against one another since December of 2016, but not for long. The Bucknell Bison's road trip will continue as they head out to face the La Salle Explorers at 6:30 p.m. ET on November 14th at Tom Gola Arena. Bucknell pulled off an upset win in their last outing, and are hoping to pull that off once more against the 11.5-point favorite Explorers.

Last Saturday, the Bison beat the Purple Eagles 73-64. The victory was just what Bucknell needed coming off of a 80-61 loss in their prior match.

Meanwhile, the Explorers were able to grind out a solid win over the Huskies on Saturday, taking the game 79-74. The win made it back-to-back wins for La Salle.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead La Salle to victory, but perhaps none more so than Jhamir Brickus, who earned 22 points along with 6 assists. The team also got some help courtesy of Anwar Gill, who earned 15 points along with 7 assists.

Their wins bumped the Bison to 1-2 and the Explorers to 2-0.

The pair pleased both fans and bettors in their last matches by winning and covering the spread. As for their game on Tuesday, La Salle is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 11.5 points. This contest will be Bucknell's fourth straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 1-2 against the spread).

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Bucknell have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 29.7 rebounds per game. However, it's not like La Salle struggles in that department as they've been even better at 30.5 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

La Salle is a big 11.5-point favorite against Bucknell, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 11.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 140.5 points.

Series History

La Salle and Bucknell both have 3 wins in their last 6 games.