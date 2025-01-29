Who's Playing

Fordham Rams @ La Salle Explorers

Current Records: Fordham 9-11, La Salle 11-9

How To Watch

What to Know

La Salle and Fordham are an even 5-5 against one another since March of 2019, but not for long. Both will face off in an Atlantic 10 battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at John Glaser Arena. The two teams worked hard to overcome the odds in their previous battles and are surely both feeling confident heading into this clash.

La Salle took a loss when they played away from home on Wednesday, but their home fans gave them all the motivation they needed on Saturday. They came out on top against Rhode Island by a score of 70-64.

La Salle's victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Corey McKeithan, who scored 20 points. McKeithan's performance made up for a slower match against Saint Louis on Wednesday. Another player making a difference was Daeshon Shepherd, who dropped a double-double on 11 points and ten rebounds.

Meanwhile, Fordham can finally bid farewell to their six-game losing streak thanks to their game on Sunday. They sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 65-63 win over Duquesne. For those keeping track at home, that's the closest victory the Rams have posted since December 14, 2024.

Fordham's win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Japhet Medor, who posted 14 points in addition to seven assists and six rebounds.

Fordham smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 16 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least ten offensive rebounds in three consecutive matchups.

La Salle's win bumped their record up to 11-9. As for Fordham, their victory ended a three-game drought at home and bumped them up to 9-11.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. La Salle hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 75.2 points per game. However, it's not like Fordham struggles in that department as they've been averaging 75.2. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

As for their next game, La Salle is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 4.5 points. For those looking to play the spread, take note: they are a solid 7-2 against the spread when playing at home.

Odds

La Salle is a 4.5-point favorite against Fordham, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Explorers as a 5.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 149.5 points.

Series History

La Salle and Fordham both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.