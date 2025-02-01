Who's Playing

George Wash. Revolutionaries @ La Salle Explorers

Current Records: George Wash. 15-6, La Salle 11-10

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 1, 2025 at 2:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 1, 2025 at 2:30 p.m. ET Where: John Glaser Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

John Glaser Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: USA Network

USA Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Atlantic 10 matchup on schedule as the George Wash. Revolutionaries and the La Salle Explorers are set to tip at 2:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at John Glaser Arena. The Revolutionaries are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 76.2 points per game this season.

George Wash. will bounce into Saturday's matchup after (finally) beating Richmond, who they had gone 1-9 against in their ten prior meetings. George Wash. came out on top against Richmond by a score of 75-66 on Wednesday. The win made it back-to-back victories for the Revolutionaries.

George Wash. can attribute much of their success to Rafael Castro, who dropped a double-double on 21 points and 16 rebounds. The match was Castro's third in a row with at least 22.4 points. Trey Autry was another key player, going 6 for 9 en route to 18 points plus two steals.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored La Salle on Wednesday, but the final result did not. They took an 88-72 bruising from Fordham.

Despite their loss, La Salle saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Deuce Jones, who earned 24 points in addition to four steals, was perhaps the best of all. The team also got some help courtesy of Jahlil White, who almost dropped a double-double on 14 points and nine rebounds.

George Wash.'s victory bumped their record up to 15-6. As for La Salle, they have traveled a rocky road recently having lost three of their last four contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 11-10 record this season.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: George Wash. has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 36.6 rebounds per game. However, it's not like La Salle struggles in that department as they've been averaging 38.4. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

George Wash. and La Salle were neck-and-neck when the teams last played back in March of 2024, but George Wash. came up empty-handed after a 61-60 defeat. Can George Wash. avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

La Salle has won 6 out of their last 10 games against George Wash..