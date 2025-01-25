Halftime Report

After a tough loss on the road their last time out, La Salle looks much better today on their home court. A win is still up for grabs for either team after one quarter, but La Salle is up 33-31 over Rhode Island. This game is far closer than the pair's previous matchup, which was decided by 23 points.

If La Salle keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 11-9 in no time. On the other hand, Rhode Island will have to make due with a 14-6 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Rhode Island Rams @ La Salle Explorers

Current Records: Rhode Island 14-5, La Salle 10-9

How To Watch

What to Know

La Salle will be in front of their home fans on Saturday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They and the Rhode Island Rams will face off in an Atlantic 10 battle at 2:00 p.m. ET at John Glaser Arena. Neither of these teams found much success offensively their last time out, scoring well below their season average.

La Salle is headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 152.5, but even that wound up being too high. They fell 64-52 to Saint Louis on Wednesday. The Explorers haven't had much luck with the Billikens recently, as the team's come up short the last six times they've met.

Meanwhile, Rhode Island suffered their biggest loss since January 20, 2024 on Tuesday. Their bruising 81-57 defeat to VCU might stick with them for a while.

Sebastian Thomas put forth a good effort for the losing side as he went 7 for 12 en route to 19 points plus five rebounds and two steals.

La Salle's loss dropped their record down to 10-9. As for Rhode Island, their defeat dropped their record down to 14-5.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: La Salle has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 38.6 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Rhode Island struggles in that department as they've been averaging 39.4. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

La Salle took their win against Rhode Island when the teams last played back in February of 2024 by a conclusive 84-61. Does La Salle have another victory up their sleeve, or will Rhode Island turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Rhode Island is a slight 1-point favorite against La Salle, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Rams as a 1.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 154 points.

Series History

Rhode Island has won 7 out of their last 10 games against La Salle.