Halftime Report

Fortunes may be turning around for Saint Louis after losing six in a row. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead La Salle 51-39.

If Saint Louis keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 9-14 in no time. On the other hand, La Salle will have to make due with an 11-12 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Saint Louis Billikens @ La Salle Explorers

Current Records: Saint Louis 8-14, La Salle 11-11

How To Watch

What to Know

Saint Louis is 9-1 against the Explorers since January of 2019, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Wednesday. Both teams will face off in an Atlantic 10 battle at 6:30 p.m. ET at Tom Gola Arena. Saint Louis is no doubt hoping to put an end to an 11-game streak of away losses dating back to last season.

The point spread may have favored Saint Louis last Saturday, but the final result did not. They fell just short of the Rams by a score of 67-65.

Meanwhile, La Salle pushed their score all the way to 82 on Saturday, but even that wasn't enough to win. They took a 88-82 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Hawks. La Salle was up 64-52 in the second but couldn't hold on to the lead.

La Salle's loss came about despite a quality game from Jhamir Brickus, who went 6 for 8 from beyond the arc en route to 24 points and 8 assists. The team also got some help courtesy of Rokas Jocius, who scored 15 points along with six rebounds.

The Billikens have been struggling recently as they've lost nine of their last ten contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 8-14 record this season. As for the Explorers, this is the second loss in a row for them and nudges their season record down to 11-11.

Saint Louis is hoping to beat the odds on Wednesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. This contest might not be the best time to bet them against the spread since they've let bettors down the last five times they've played.

Saint Louis beat the Explorers 84-71 in their previous meeting back in January of 2023. The rematch might be a little tougher for Saint Louis since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

La Salle is a 3.5-point favorite against Saint Louis, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Explorers as a 2.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 148 points.

Series History

Saint Louis has won 9 out of their last 10 games against La Salle.