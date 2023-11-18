Who's Playing

Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles @ La Salle Explorers

Current Records: Southern Indiana 1-3, La Salle 3-0

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Tom Gola Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Tom Gola Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

What to Know

The La Salle Explorers' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles at 2:00 p.m. ET on November 18th at Tom Gola Arena. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

On Tuesday, the Explorers were able to grind out a solid win over the Bison, taking the game 69-57.

Daeshon Shepherd was the offensive standout of the game as he earned 22 points along with 9 rebounds. Jhamir Brickus was another key contributor, earning 12 points along with 4 steals.

Meanwhile, Southern Indiana's three-game losing streak finally came to an end on Tuesday. They skirted past the Dragons 68-65.

The Explorers pushed their record up to 3-0 with that victory, which was their third straight at home. Despite that those victories, the team's offense hasn't been rolling: across that stretch, they only averaged 71.7 points per game. As for the Screaming Eagles, their win bumped their record up to 1-3.

Saturday's matchup is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: La Salle have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 33.7 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Southern Indiana struggles in that department as they've been even better at 38.2 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.