Who's Playing

Binghamton @ La Salle

Current Records: Binghamton 3-2; La Salle 2-3

What to Know

The Binghamton Bearcats have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. They will square off against the La Salle Explorers at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday at Tom Gola Arena. Binghamton will be strutting in after a win while La Salle will be stumbling in from a loss.

The Bearcats have more to be thankful for after their matchup against the Columbia Lions on Wednesday. Binghamton had just enough and edged out Columbia 81-79.

Meanwhile, La Salle came up short against the Georgetown Hoyas on Sunday, falling 69-62. Guard Khalil Brantley wasn't much of a difference maker for the Explorers; Brantley picked up four fouls and turned the ball over four times en route to a 5-for-17, 13-point finish.

La Salle's defeat took them down to 2-3 while Binghamton's victory pulled them up to 3-2. A win for La Salle would reverse both their bad luck and Binghamton's good luck. We'll see if La Salle manages to pull off that tough task or if Binghamton keeps their momentum going instead.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Tom Gola Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Tom Gola Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.