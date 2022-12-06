Who's Playing

Bucknell @ La Salle

Current Records: Bucknell 6-3; La Salle 4-4

What to Know

The Bucknell Bison will square off against the La Salle Explorers on the road at 7 p.m. ET Tuesday at Tom Gola Arena. These two teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous games.

Bucknell strolled past the New Jersey Tech Highlanders with points to spare this past Saturday, taking the matchup 79-63.

Meanwhile, the Explorers sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with an 84-81 win over the Pennsylvania Quakers this past Saturday. Guard Anwar Gill (26 points) and guard Jhamir Brickus (25 points) were the top scorers for La Salle. Brickus had some trouble finding his footing against the Temple Owls last Wednesday, so this was a step in the right direction. Jhamir Brickus' points were the most he has had all year.

Bucknell is expected to lose this next one by 4. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a two-game streak of ATS wins.

Bucknell is now 6-3 while La Salle sits at 4-4. A couple offensive stats to keep an eye on: The Bison enter the contest with a 50.90% field goal percentage, good for ninth best in college basketball. On the other end of the spectrum, the Explorers have only been able to knock down 40.10% percent of their shots, which is the 13th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. We'll see if Bucknell's 10.80% advantage translates to a win.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Tom Gola Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Odds

The Explorers are a 4-point favorite against the Bison, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Bucknell have won three out of their last five games against La Salle.