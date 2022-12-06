Who's Playing
Bucknell @ La Salle
Current Records: Bucknell 6-3; La Salle 4-4
What to Know
The Bucknell Bison will square off against the La Salle Explorers on the road at 7 p.m. ET Tuesday at Tom Gola Arena. These two teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous games.
Bucknell strolled past the New Jersey Tech Highlanders with points to spare this past Saturday, taking the matchup 79-63.
Meanwhile, the Explorers sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with an 84-81 win over the Pennsylvania Quakers this past Saturday. Guard Anwar Gill (26 points) and guard Jhamir Brickus (25 points) were the top scorers for La Salle. Brickus had some trouble finding his footing against the Temple Owls last Wednesday, so this was a step in the right direction. Jhamir Brickus' points were the most he has had all year.
Bucknell is expected to lose this next one by 4. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a two-game streak of ATS wins.
Bucknell is now 6-3 while La Salle sits at 4-4. A couple offensive stats to keep an eye on: The Bison enter the contest with a 50.90% field goal percentage, good for ninth best in college basketball. On the other end of the spectrum, the Explorers have only been able to knock down 40.10% percent of their shots, which is the 13th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. We'll see if Bucknell's 10.80% advantage translates to a win.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Tom Gola Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Odds
The Explorers are a 4-point favorite against the Bison, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Bucknell have won three out of their last five games against La Salle.
- Dec 18, 2021 - Bucknell 82 vs. La Salle 70
- Dec 28, 2019 - La Salle 71 vs. Bucknell 59
- Dec 04, 2018 - Bucknell 92 vs. La Salle 79
- Dec 22, 2017 - Bucknell 88 vs. La Salle 81
- Dec 03, 2016 - La Salle 83 vs. Bucknell 73