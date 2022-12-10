Who's Playing

Drexel @ La Salle

Current Records: Drexel 4-5; La Salle 5-4

What to Know

After a two-game homestand, the Drexel Dragons will be on the road. They will take on the La Salle Explorers at noon ET Saturday at Tom Gola Arena. If the game is anything like their last meeting in December of 2020, where La Salle won 58-48, we could be in for a big score.

The Dragons found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 83-63 punch to the gut against the Princeton Tigers on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the Bucknell Bison typically have all the answers at home, but on Tuesday the Explorers proved too difficult a challenge. La Salle was able to grind out a solid win over the Bison, winning 82-72. Five players on La Salle scored in the double digits: guard Andres Marrero (16), forward Fousseyni Drame (15), guard Jhamir Brickus (12), forward Hassan Drame (12), and guard Josh Nickelberry (11).

Drexel is expected to lose this next one by 4.5. Those burned by picking them against the spread on Saturday might want to keep in mind that the squad has not yet dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.

La Salle's victory lifted them to 5-4 while Drexel's defeat dropped them down to 4-5. In La Salle's win, Fousseyni Drame had 15 points and Andres Marrero had 16 points. We'll see if the Dragons have a strategy for dealing with them or if they lead their team to another successful outing.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Tom Gola Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Odds

The Explorers are a 4.5-point favorite against the Dragons, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Explorers as a 4-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

La Salle and Drexel both have three wins in their last six games.