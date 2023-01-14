Who's Playing

Current Records: Fordham 13-4; La Salle 8-8

The La Salle Explorers have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Fordham Rams and are hoping to record their first win since Jan. 2 of 2021. The Explorers and Fordham will face off in an Atlantic 10 battle at 3 p.m. ET on Saturday at Tom Gola Arena. La Salle should still be riding high after a victory, while Fordham will be looking to right the ship.

La Salle escaped with a win on Wednesday against the Massachusetts Minutemen by the margin of a single free throw, 78-77. La Salle's guard Jhamir Brickus was one of the most active players for the team, shooting 6-for-10 from downtown and finishing with 25 points, five assists and six rebounds.

Meanwhile, a victory for Fordham just wasn't in the stars on Tuesday as the squad never even grasped a temporary lead. Things couldn't have gone much worse for them as they lost 82-58 to the Dayton Flyers. The top scorer for the Rams was guard Will Richardson (13 points).

The Explorers were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap when the two teams previously met in February of last year as they fell 60-54 to Fordham. Maybe La Salle will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

When: Saturday at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3 p.m. ET Where: Tom Gola Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Series History

La Salle have won nine out of their last 14 games against Fordham.