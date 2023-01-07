Who's Playing
Rhode Island @ La Salle
Current Records: Rhode Island 5-9; La Salle 6-8
What to Know
The La Salle Explorers are 1-10 against the Rhode Island Rams since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Saturday. La Salle and Rhode Island will face off in an Atlantic 10 battle at 2 p.m. ET at Tom Gola Arena. The Explorers are out to stop a nine-game streak of losses at home.
La Salle's 2022 ended with an 80-67 loss against the VCU Rams on Saturday. The top scorer for La Salle was guard Josh Nickelberry (21 points).
Meanwhile, Rhode Island came out on top in a nail-biter against the Fordham Rams on Wednesday, sneaking past 82-79. Having forecasted a close victory for Rhode Island, the oddsmakers were right on the money. They can attribute much of their success to guard Malik Martin, who shot 5-for-9 from downtown and finished with 23 points and six rebounds.
The Explorers are now 6-8 while Rhode Island sits at 5-9. Two offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: La Salle has only been able to knock down 41.40% percent of their shots, which is the 29th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. Rhode Islands have had an even harder time: they have only been able to knock down 40.10% percent of their shots, which is the sixth lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. It could be a slow afternoon.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: Tom Gola Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $30.00
Odds
The Explorers are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Rams, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -109
Series History
Rhode Island have won ten out of their last 11 games against La Salle.
- Jan 19, 2022 - Rhode Island 56 vs. La Salle 54
- Jan 27, 2021 - Rhode Island 73 vs. La Salle 60
- Jan 18, 2020 - Rhode Island 66 vs. La Salle 63
- Mar 14, 2019 - Rhode Island 76 vs. La Salle 57
- Jan 19, 2019 - Rhode Island 78 vs. La Salle 67
- Feb 20, 2018 - Rhode Island 95 vs. La Salle 93
- Jan 03, 2018 - Rhode Island 74 vs. La Salle 62
- Feb 21, 2017 - Rhode Island 67 vs. La Salle 56
- Jan 12, 2017 - La Salle 87 vs. Rhode Island 75
- Feb 06, 2016 - Rhode Island 79 vs. La Salle 62
- Jan 16, 2016 - Rhode Island 73 vs. La Salle 62