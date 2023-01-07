Who's Playing

Rhode Island @ La Salle

Current Records: Rhode Island 5-9; La Salle 6-8

What to Know

The La Salle Explorers are 1-10 against the Rhode Island Rams since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Saturday. La Salle and Rhode Island will face off in an Atlantic 10 battle at 2 p.m. ET at Tom Gola Arena. The Explorers are out to stop a nine-game streak of losses at home.

La Salle's 2022 ended with an 80-67 loss against the VCU Rams on Saturday. The top scorer for La Salle was guard Josh Nickelberry (21 points).

Meanwhile, Rhode Island came out on top in a nail-biter against the Fordham Rams on Wednesday, sneaking past 82-79. Having forecasted a close victory for Rhode Island, the oddsmakers were right on the money. They can attribute much of their success to guard Malik Martin, who shot 5-for-9 from downtown and finished with 23 points and six rebounds.

The Explorers are now 6-8 while Rhode Island sits at 5-9. Two offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: La Salle has only been able to knock down 41.40% percent of their shots, which is the 29th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. Rhode Islands have had an even harder time: they have only been able to knock down 40.10% percent of their shots, which is the sixth lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. It could be a slow afternoon.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Tom Gola Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Tom Gola Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $30.00

Odds

The Explorers are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Rams, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

Rhode Island have won ten out of their last 11 games against La Salle.