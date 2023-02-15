Who's Playing
Richmond @ La Salle
Current Records: Richmond 13-13; La Salle 12-13
What to Know
The La Salle Explorers are 2-8 against the Richmond Spiders since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Wednesday. La Salle and Richmond will face off in an Atlantic 10 battle at 7 p.m. ET at Tom Gola Arena.
The Explorers strolled past the Massachusetts Minutemen with points to spare this past Saturday, taking the contest 86-72. La Salle got double-digit scores from five players: guard Josh Nickelberry (21), guard Khalil Brantley (17), guard Daeshon Shepherd (13), guard Anwar Gill (12), and forward Rokas Jocius (12).
Meanwhile, Richmond sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 74-71 win over the Loyola Chicago Ramblers this past Saturday. It was another big night for Richmond's forward Tyler Burton, who had 23 points in addition to five boards.
Their wins bumped La Salle to 12-13 and the Spiders to 13-13. In La Salle's victory, Josh Nickelberry shot 7-for-11 from beyond the arc and finished with 21 points and Anwar Gill had 12 points and five assists. We'll see if Richmond have a strategy for dealing with them or if they lead their team to another successful outing.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Tom Gola Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Richmond have won eight out of their last ten games against La Salle.
- Feb 12, 2022 - Richmond 77 vs. La Salle 63
- Jan 22, 2022 - Richmond 64 vs. La Salle 56
- Jan 23, 2021 - La Salle 84 vs. Richmond 78
- Feb 12, 2020 - Richmond 74 vs. La Salle 47
- Jan 22, 2020 - Richmond 75 vs. La Salle 57
- Feb 23, 2019 - Richmond 84 vs. La Salle 75
- Feb 02, 2019 - La Salle 66 vs. Richmond 58
- Jan 20, 2018 - Richmond 81 vs. La Salle 74
- Feb 11, 2017 - Richmond 64 vs. La Salle 52
- Jan 13, 2016 - Richmond 83 vs. La Salle 61