Who's Playing

Richmond @ La Salle

Current Records: Richmond 13-13; La Salle 12-13

What to Know

The La Salle Explorers are 2-8 against the Richmond Spiders since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Wednesday. La Salle and Richmond will face off in an Atlantic 10 battle at 7 p.m. ET at Tom Gola Arena.

The Explorers strolled past the Massachusetts Minutemen with points to spare this past Saturday, taking the contest 86-72. La Salle got double-digit scores from five players: guard Josh Nickelberry (21), guard Khalil Brantley (17), guard Daeshon Shepherd (13), guard Anwar Gill (12), and forward Rokas Jocius (12).

Meanwhile, Richmond sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 74-71 win over the Loyola Chicago Ramblers this past Saturday. It was another big night for Richmond's forward Tyler Burton, who had 23 points in addition to five boards.

Their wins bumped La Salle to 12-13 and the Spiders to 13-13. In La Salle's victory, Josh Nickelberry shot 7-for-11 from beyond the arc and finished with 21 points and Anwar Gill had 12 points and five assists. We'll see if Richmond have a strategy for dealing with them or if they lead their team to another successful outing.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Tom Gola Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Tom Gola Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Richmond have won eight out of their last ten games against La Salle.