Who's Playing

Saint Joseph's @ La Salle

Current Records: Saint Joseph's 7-10; La Salle 8-9

What to Know

The La Salle Explorers won both of their matches against the Saint Joseph's Hawks last season (49-48 and 63-56) and are aiming for the same result Monday. La Salle and Saint Joseph's will face off in an Atlantic 10 battle at 2 p.m. ET at Tom Gola Arena. The Hawks will be strutting in after a win while the Explorers will be stumbling in from a defeat.

La Salle lost 66-64 to the Fordham Rams this past Saturday on a last-minute half-court bomb from Fordham's guard Antrell Charlton with 0:02 left to play. Four players on La Salle scored in the double digits: guard Khalil Brantley (19), guard Jhamir Brickus (12), guard Anwar Gill (11), and forward Fousseyni Drame (10).

Meanwhile, the sound you heard this past Saturday was the absolute smackdown Saint Joseph's laid on the Loyola Chicago Ramblers. Saint Joseph's relied on the efforts of forward Kacper Klaczek, who had 17 points and five assists, and guard Lynn Greer III, who shot 5-for-6 from beyond the arc and finished with 17 points, five dimes and six rebounds.

Barring any buzzer beaters, La Salle is expected to win a tight contest. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with La Salle, who are 8-9 against the spread.

La Salle is now 8-9 while the Hawks sit at 7-10. Two offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Explorers have only been able to knock down 42% percent of their shots, which is the 41st lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. Saint Joseph's have had an even harder time: they have only been able to knock down 41.60% percent of their shots, which is the 29th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. It could be a slow afternoon.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 2 p.m. ET

Monday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Tom Gola Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Tom Gola Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV Ticket Cost: $10.00

Odds

The Explorers are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Hawks, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

La Salle have won nine out of their last 16 games against Saint Joseph's.