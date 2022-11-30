Who's Playing
Temple @ La Salle
Current Records: Temple 3-4; La Salle 3-3
What to Know
The La Salle Explorers will play host again and welcome the Temple Owls to Tom Gola Arena, where tip-off is scheduled for 6 p.m. ET on Wednesday. Last year, the Explorers and Temple were perfect equals, playing to nothing to nothing and nothing to nothing draws.
La Salle came out on top in a nail-biter against the Binghamton Bearcats this past Saturday, sneaking past 65-62. The overall outcome was to be expected, but Binghamton made it more of a game than the oddsmakers had predicted. La Salle's forward Hassan Drame filled up the stat sheet, picking up 13 points along with five boards.
Meanwhile, Temple had enough points to win and then some against the Drexel Dragons on Sunday, taking their contest 73-61.
Their wins bumped the Explorers to 3-3 and the Owls to 3-4. Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 6 p.m. ET
- Where: Tom Gola Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Temple have won three out of their last six games against La Salle.
- Dec 01, 2021 - La Salle 0 vs. Temple 0
- Nov 16, 2019 - Temple 0 vs. La Salle 0
- Nov 06, 2018 - Temple 75 vs. La Salle 67
- Nov 26, 2017 - La Salle 87 vs. Temple 83
- Nov 11, 2016 - Temple 97 vs. La Salle 92
- Jan 20, 2016 - Temple 62 vs. La Salle 49