Who's Playing

Temple @ La Salle

Current Records: Temple 3-4; La Salle 3-3

What to Know

The La Salle Explorers will play host again and welcome the Temple Owls to Tom Gola Arena, where tip-off is scheduled for 6 p.m. ET on Wednesday. Last year, the Explorers and Temple were perfect equals, playing to nothing to nothing and nothing to nothing draws.

La Salle came out on top in a nail-biter against the Binghamton Bearcats this past Saturday, sneaking past 65-62. The overall outcome was to be expected, but Binghamton made it more of a game than the oddsmakers had predicted. La Salle's forward Hassan Drame filled up the stat sheet, picking up 13 points along with five boards.

Meanwhile, Temple had enough points to win and then some against the Drexel Dragons on Sunday, taking their contest 73-61.

Their wins bumped the Explorers to 3-3 and the Owls to 3-4. Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 6 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Tom Gola Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Tom Gola Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Temple have won three out of their last six games against La Salle.