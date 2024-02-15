Who's Playing

Jax. State Gamecocks @ La. Tech Bulldogs

Current Records: Jax. State 12-13, La. Tech 16-8

When: Thursday, February 15, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Thomas Assembly Center -- Ruston, Louisiana

Jax. State has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the La. Tech Bulldogs will face off in a Conference USA battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Thomas Assembly Center. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

The point spread may have favored Jax. State on Saturday, but the final result did not. They fell 70-59 to the Hilltoppers. Jax. State has struggled against the Hilltoppers recently, as their match on Saturday was their third consecutive lost matchup.

La. Tech has been a dominant force so far, but they're in the middle of a mini-slump at the moment. They fell just short of the Flames by a score of 65-62.

The Gamecocks have not been sharp recently as the team's lost six of their last eight matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 12-13 record this season. As for the Bulldogs, their defeat ended a three-game streak of away wins and brought them to 16-8.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Jax. State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.2 rebounds per game. However, it's not like La. Tech struggles in that department as they've been averaging 39.2 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Jax. State lost to the Bulldogs on the road by a decisive 74-57 margin in their previous matchup back in January. Can Jax. State avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

