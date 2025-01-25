Who's Playing

Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders @ La. Tech Bulldogs

Current Records: Middle Tennessee 14-5, La. Tech 14-6

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 25, 2025 at 6:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 25, 2025 at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: Thomas Assembly Center -- Ruston, Louisiana

Thomas Assembly Center -- Ruston, Louisiana TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming:

What to Know

We've got another exciting Conference USA matchup on schedule as the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders and the La. Tech Bulldogs are set to tip at 6:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Thomas Assembly Center. The Blue Raiders are coming into the match hot, having won their last four games.

On Thursday, Middle Tennessee sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 77-75 win over Sam Houston. Having forecasted a close victory for the Blue Raiders, the oddsmakers were right on the money.

Middle Tennessee can attribute much of their success to Jestin Porter, who went 8 for 12 from beyond the arc en route to 28 points. The dominant performance gave Porter a new career-high in threes. The team also got some help courtesy of Essam Mostafa, who almost dropped a double-double on 16 points and nine rebounds.

Meanwhile, there's no place like home for La. Tech, who bounced back after a tough loss on the road on Saturday. They walked away with a 77-67 win over Western Kentucky on Thursday.

La. Tech's win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Daniel Batcho, who went 5 for 7 en route to 18 points. Jordan Crawford was another key player, almost dropping a double-double on 11 points and nine rebounds.

Middle Tennessee is on a roll lately: they've won five of their last six matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 14-5 record this season. As for La. Tech, they pushed their record up to 14-6 with the victory, which was their sixth straight at home.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Middle Tennessee has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 39 rebounds per game. However, it's not like La. Tech struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37.2. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Middle Tennessee skirted past La. Tech 70-67 when the teams last played back in March of 2024. Will Middle Tennessee repeat their success, or does La. Tech have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Middle Tennessee has won 6 out of their last 10 games against La. Tech.