Who's Playing

Nicholls State Colonels @ La. Tech Bulldogs

Current Records: Nicholls State 3-5, La. Tech 5-2

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET

Where: Thomas Assembly Center -- Ruston, Louisiana

TV: ESPN Plus

Follow: CBS Sports App

For a limited time, new subscribers can save $20 on Fubo’s Pro, Elite, and Premier plans Ticket Cost: $5.00

What to Know

The Nicholls State Colonels will head out on the road to face off against the La. Tech Bulldogs at 3:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Thomas Assembly Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

The oddsmakers predicted a rough game for Nicholls State and boy were they right. They took a serious blow against the Bears on Tuesday, falling 108-70. Nicholls State has not had much luck with Baylor recently, as the team's come up short the last three times they've met.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Robert Brown III, who scored 17 points. The team also got some help courtesy of Micah Thomas, who scored 16 points.

Nicholls State struggled to work together and finished the game with only seven assists. They were crushed by their opponents in that department as Baylor racked up 25.

Meanwhile, La. Tech unfortunately witnessed the end of their five-game winning streak on Wednesday. They fell 74-65 to the Lobos.

Isaiah Crawford put forth a good effort for the losing side as he scored 24 points along with 8 rebounds.

The Colonels have traveled a rocky road recently, as they've lost three of their last four matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 3-5 record this season. As for the Bulldogs, their defeat dropped their record down to 5-2.

Not only did the two teams lose their last games, but neither team managed to cover the spread. As for their next game, La. Tech is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 13.5 points. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a three game streak of covering the spread when expected to win.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as Nicholls State and La. Tech are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Nicholls State hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 75.5 points per game. However, it's not like La. Tech struggles in that department as they've been even better at 79.1 per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run up the score up higher Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

La. Tech is a big 13.5-point favorite against Nicholls State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 13.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 140 points.

