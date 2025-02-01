Who's Playing

Sam Houston Bearkats @ La. Tech Bulldogs

Current Records: Sam Houston 8-13, La. Tech 15-6

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 1, 2025 at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 1, 2025 at 4 p.m. ET Where: Thomas Assembly Center -- Ruston, Louisiana

Thomas Assembly Center -- Ruston, Louisiana TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Conference USA matchup on schedule as the La. Tech Bulldogs and the Sam Houston Bearkats are set to tip at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Thomas Assembly Center. The timing is sure in the Bulldogs' favor as the team sits on seven straight wins at home while the Bearkats have been banged up by seven consecutive losses on the road.

Last Saturday, La. Tech beat Middle Tennessee 75-69.

Daniel Batcho was the offensive standout of the match as he dropped a double-double on 25 points and 12 rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Kaden Cooper, who dropped a double-double on 16 points and 13 rebounds.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Sam Houston last Saturday, but the final result did not. They took a 75-66 hit to the loss column at the hands of Western Kentucky.

Despite their defeat, Sam Houston saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Cameron Huefner, who dropped a double-double on 15 points and 13 rebounds, was perhaps the best of all. The dominant performance also gave Huefner a new career-high in offensive rebounds (seven). Another player making a difference was Kalifa Sakho, who made all 5 shots he took racking up 12 points plus five rebounds.

La. Tech's win bumped their record up to 15-6. As for Sam Houston, their loss dropped their record down to 8-13.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. La. Tech hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 76.4 points per game. However, it's not like Sam Houston struggles in that department as they've been averaging 77.1. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

La. Tech came up short against Sam Houston when the teams last played back in March of 2024, falling 72-66. Can La. Tech avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Sam Houston has won 3 out of their last 4 games against La. Tech.