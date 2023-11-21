Who's Playing

Southern Utah Thunderbirds @ La. Tech Bulldogs

Current Records: Southern Utah 1-2, La. Tech 2-1

When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 4 p.m. ET

The Southern Utah Thunderbirds will head out on the road to face off against the La. Tech Bulldogs at 4:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Thomas Assembly Center. Southern Utah might want some stickum for this game since the team gave up ten turnovers on Tuesday.

Southern Utah pushed their score all the way to 84, but even that wasn't enough to win. They took a 93-84 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Aggies.

Prophet Johnson put forth a good effort for the losing side as he scored 24 points along with 2 rebounds and 1 assist. The team also got some help courtesy of Dominique Ford, who scored 19 points along with 4 assists and 2 rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Bulldogs earned a 73-63 win over the Warhawks on Thursday. The victory made it back-to-back wins for La. Tech.

The Thunderbirds now have a losing record at 1-2. As for the Bulldogs, they now have a winning record of 2-1.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Southern Utah have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 39.3 rebounds per game. However, it's not like La. Tech struggles in that department as they've been even better at 40.3 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.