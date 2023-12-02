Who's Playing

Cornell Big Red @ Lafayette Leopards

Current Records: Cornell 6-1, Lafayette 1-7

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Kirby Sports Center -- Easton, Pennsylvania

Kirby Sports Center -- Easton, Pennsylvania Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Fubo (Try for free) Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months)

What to Know

Lafayette is 1-6 against Cornell since December of 2015 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. The Lafayette Leopards will be playing at home against the Cornell Big Red at 2:00 p.m. ET at Kirby Sports Center. Lafayette is staggering into the contest hobbled by four consecutive losses, while Cornell will skip in buoyed by three consecutive wins.

It's hard to win when your shooting is a whole 16.4% worse than the opposition, a fact Lafayette found out the hard way on Wednesday. Things couldn't have gone much worse for them as they lost 69-48 to the Dragons. Lafayette has not had much luck with Drexel recently, as the team's come up short the last three times they've met.

Meanwhile, even though Monmouth scored an imposing 87 points on Wednesday, Cornell still came out on top. The Big Red managed a 91-87 win over the Hawks.

The losses dropped the Leopards to 1-7 and the Dragons to 4-3.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Lafayette have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 32.6 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Cornell struggles in that department as they've been even better at 37.1 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.

Lafayette came up short against Cornell when the teams last played back in December of 2022, falling 73-68. Will Lafayette have more luck at home instead of on the road? Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.

Series History

Cornell has won 6 out of their last 7 games against Lafayette.