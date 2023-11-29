Who's Playing

Drexel Dragons @ Lafayette Leopards

Current Records: Drexel 3-3, Lafayette 1-6

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Kirby Sports Center -- Easton, Pennsylvania

Kirby Sports Center -- Easton, Pennsylvania Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Fubo (Try for free) Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months)

What to Know

Drexel is 3-0 against Lafayette since November of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Wednesday. The Drexel Dragons will head out on the road to face off against the Lafayette Leopards at 7:00 p.m. ET at Kirby Sports Center. Both of these teams will be coming in off a loss in a game they were expected to win.

On Sunday, the Dragons came up short against the Monarchs and fell 68-61.

Meanwhile, Lafayette's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Sunday after their third straight loss. They fell 79-69 to the Bruins. While the oddsmakers failed to call the winner, they nailed the 148 point over/under.

The Dragons' victory bumped their season record to 3-3 while the Monarchs' defeat dropped theirs to 2-3.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Drexel have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 40.5 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Lafayette struggles in that department as they've been averaging 32.9 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NCAA Basketball content.

Drexel was able to grind out a solid victory over Lafayette when the teams last played back in November of 2022, winning 64-56. The rematch might be a little tougher for Drexel since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Drexel has won all of the games they've played against Lafayette in the last 7 years.