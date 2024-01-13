Who's Playing

Navy Midshipmen @ Lafayette Leopards

Current Records: Navy 6-8, Lafayette 4-12

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Patriot matchup on schedule as the Navy Midshipmen and the Lafayette Leopards are set to tip at 2:00 p.m. ET on January 13th at Kirby Sports Center. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

On Wednesday, the Midshipmen were able to grind out a solid win over the Crusaders, taking the game 80-70.

Meanwhile, Lafayette waltzed into their game Wednesday with two straight wins but they left with three. They walked away with a 69-64 win over the Raiders.

The Midshipmen's victory ended a six-game drought on the road and puts them at 6-8. As for the Leopards, their victory bumped their record up to 4-12.

Navy took their win against Lafayette when the teams last played back in February of 2023 by a conclusive 53-34. Will Navy repeat their success, or does Lafayette have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Navy has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Lafayette.

  • Feb 01, 2023 - Navy 53 vs. Lafayette 34
  • Jan 11, 2023 - Lafayette 59 vs. Navy 50
  • Feb 07, 2022 - Navy 68 vs. Lafayette 44
  • Jan 10, 2022 - Navy 69 vs. Lafayette 55
  • Feb 29, 2020 - Lafayette 62 vs. Navy 60
  • Jan 18, 2020 - Navy 68 vs. Lafayette 66
  • Feb 13, 2019 - Lafayette 80 vs. Navy 74
  • Jan 16, 2019 - Navy 85 vs. Lafayette 77
  • Feb 14, 2018 - Navy 71 vs. Lafayette 69
  • Jan 17, 2018 - Navy 75 vs. Lafayette 72