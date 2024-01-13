Who's Playing

Navy Midshipmen @ Lafayette Leopards

Current Records: Navy 6-8, Lafayette 4-12

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 13, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 13, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Kirby Sports Center -- Easton, Pennsylvania

Kirby Sports Center -- Easton, Pennsylvania Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Patriot matchup on schedule as the Navy Midshipmen and the Lafayette Leopards are set to tip at 2:00 p.m. ET on January 13th at Kirby Sports Center. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

On Wednesday, the Midshipmen were able to grind out a solid win over the Crusaders, taking the game 80-70.

Meanwhile, Lafayette waltzed into their game Wednesday with two straight wins but they left with three. They walked away with a 69-64 win over the Raiders.

The Midshipmen's victory ended a six-game drought on the road and puts them at 6-8. As for the Leopards, their victory bumped their record up to 4-12.

Navy took their win against Lafayette when the teams last played back in February of 2023 by a conclusive 53-34. Will Navy repeat their success, or does Lafayette have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Navy has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Lafayette.