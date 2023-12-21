Who's Playing

Quinnipiac Bobcats @ Lafayette Leopards

Current Records: Quinnipiac 8-3, Lafayette 1-10

What to Know

The Quinnipiac Bobcats will head out on the road to face off against the Lafayette Leopards at 2:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Kirby Sports Center. Lafayette does have the home-court advantage, but Quinnipiac is expected to win by 3.5 points.

Winning is just a little bit easier when your shooting is a whole 17.7% better than the opposition, a fact Quinnipiac proved on Monday. They put the hurt on the Crusaders with a sharp 77-57 victory.

Meanwhile, Lafayette's recent rough patch got a bit rougher two weeks ago after their seventh straight loss. The match between the Leopards and the Explorers wasn't a total blowout, but with the Leopards falling 67-51 at home it was darn close to turning into one.

Despite the defeat, Lafayette had strong showings from Eric Sondberg, who scored 13 points, and Kyle Jenkins, who scored 12 points along with eight rebounds. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Sondberg has scored all season.

The Bobcats have been performing well recently as they've won six of their last eight matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 8-3 record this season. As for the Leopards, they bumped their record down to 1-10 with that defeat, which was their third straight at home.

Thursday's contest is shaping up to be a scrappy game: Quinnipiac have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Lafayette, though, as they've been averaging only 33.2 rebounds per game. Given Quinnipiac's sizeable advantage in that area, Lafayette will need to find a way to close that gap.

Quinnipiac was able to grind out a solid win over Lafayette in their previous meeting back in December of 2022, winning 76-63. The rematch might be a little tougher for Quinnipiac since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Quinnipiac is a 3.5-point favorite against Lafayette, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bobcats as a 2.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 139.5 points.

Series History

Quinnipiac has won 2 out of their last 3 games against Lafayette.