Who's Playing
American @ Lafayette
Current Records: American 8-3; Lafayette 2-11
What to Know
The Lafayette Leopards won both of their matches against the American Eagles last season (69-56 and 71-62) and are aiming for the same result on Friday. The Leopards and American will face off in a Patriot battle at 7 p.m. ET at Kirby Sports Center. Lafayette will be strutting in after a victory while the Eagles will be stumbling in from a loss.
Lafayette was expected to lose against the La Salle Explorers last week, but instead they received a nice stocking stuffer. Lafayette took their game against La Salle by a conclusive 90-65 score. It took ten tries, but Lafayette can finally say that they have a win on the road. Their guard CJ Fulton looked sharp as he shot 6-for-8 from beyond the arc and finished with 20 points, six dimes and five boards.
Meanwhile, it looks like the Eagles must have gotten on Santa's naughty list since the team didn't end up with the win they were expected to receive last Thursday. It was close but no cigar for American as they fell 64-61 to the Siena Saints. That makes it the first time this season American has let down their home crowd.
Lafayette's win brought them up to 2-11 while American's defeat pulled them down to 8-3. A pair of offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Leopards are 351st worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 61.8 on average. The Eagles' offense has more to brag about, as they they enter the contest with a 49.10% field goal percentage, good for 30th best in college basketball.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Kirby Sports Center -- Easton, Pennsylvania
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Lafayette have won nine out of their last 13 games against American.
- Feb 02, 2022 - Lafayette 71 vs. American 62
- Jan 24, 2022 - Lafayette 69 vs. American 56
- Feb 26, 2020 - American 79 vs. Lafayette 59
- Feb 01, 2020 - Lafayette 82 vs. American 70
- Feb 20, 2019 - Lafayette 70 vs. American 68
- Jan 19, 2019 - Lafayette 84 vs. American 79
- Feb 27, 2018 - Lafayette 93 vs. American 86
- Feb 17, 2018 - Lafayette 90 vs. American 85
- Jan 20, 2018 - Lafayette 62 vs. American 53
- Feb 15, 2017 - Lafayette 78 vs. American 65
- Jan 18, 2017 - American 71 vs. Lafayette 57
- Feb 17, 2016 - American 60 vs. Lafayette 59
- Jan 20, 2016 - American 81 vs. Lafayette 73