Who's Playing

American @ Lafayette

Current Records: American 8-3; Lafayette 2-11

What to Know

The Lafayette Leopards won both of their matches against the American Eagles last season (69-56 and 71-62) and are aiming for the same result on Friday. The Leopards and American will face off in a Patriot battle at 7 p.m. ET at Kirby Sports Center. Lafayette will be strutting in after a victory while the Eagles will be stumbling in from a loss.

Lafayette was expected to lose against the La Salle Explorers last week, but instead they received a nice stocking stuffer. Lafayette took their game against La Salle by a conclusive 90-65 score. It took ten tries, but Lafayette can finally say that they have a win on the road. Their guard CJ Fulton looked sharp as he shot 6-for-8 from beyond the arc and finished with 20 points, six dimes and five boards.

Meanwhile, it looks like the Eagles must have gotten on Santa's naughty list since the team didn't end up with the win they were expected to receive last Thursday. It was close but no cigar for American as they fell 64-61 to the Siena Saints. That makes it the first time this season American has let down their home crowd.

Lafayette's win brought them up to 2-11 while American's defeat pulled them down to 8-3. A pair of offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Leopards are 351st worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 61.8 on average. The Eagles' offense has more to brag about, as they they enter the contest with a 49.10% field goal percentage, good for 30th best in college basketball.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Friday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Kirby Sports Center -- Easton, Pennsylvania

Series History

Lafayette have won nine out of their last 13 games against American.