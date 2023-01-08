Who's Playing

Bucknell @ Lafayette

Current Records: Bucknell 7-9; Lafayette 2-14

What to Know

The Lafayette Leopards are 4-12 against the Bucknell Bison since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Sunday. The Leopards and Bucknell will face off in a Patriot battle at 1 p.m. ET at Kirby Sports Center. Lafayette is out to stop a nine-game streak of losses at home.

It was close but no cigar for Lafayette as they fell 73-69 to the Boston University Terriers this past Thursday.

Meanwhile, Bucknell came up short against the Lehigh Mountain Hawks this past Thursday, falling 72-64.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Lafayette is expected to win a tight contest. At 0-4 against the spread at home, they are no cash cow. That said, the Bison aren't so hot on the road, where they are 2-4-1.

With the two teams each stumbling in off of a defeat, both will be hungry for the win. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Kirby Sports Center -- Easton, Pennsylvania

Kirby Sports Center -- Easton, Pennsylvania Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Leopards are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Bison, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Bucknell have won 12 out of their last 16 games against Lafayette.