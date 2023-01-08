Who's Playing
Bucknell @ Lafayette
Current Records: Bucknell 7-9; Lafayette 2-14
What to Know
The Lafayette Leopards are 4-12 against the Bucknell Bison since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Sunday. The Leopards and Bucknell will face off in a Patriot battle at 1 p.m. ET at Kirby Sports Center. Lafayette is out to stop a nine-game streak of losses at home.
It was close but no cigar for Lafayette as they fell 73-69 to the Boston University Terriers this past Thursday.
Meanwhile, Bucknell came up short against the Lehigh Mountain Hawks this past Thursday, falling 72-64.
Barring any buzzer beaters, Lafayette is expected to win a tight contest. At 0-4 against the spread at home, they are no cash cow. That said, the Bison aren't so hot on the road, where they are 2-4-1.
With the two teams each stumbling in off of a defeat, both will be hungry for the win. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: Kirby Sports Center -- Easton, Pennsylvania
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Leopards are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Bison, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -111
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Bucknell have won 12 out of their last 16 games against Lafayette.
- Mar 01, 2022 - Bucknell 82 vs. Lafayette 81
- Feb 19, 2022 - Bucknell 92 vs. Lafayette 89
- Feb 05, 2022 - Lafayette 74 vs. Bucknell 72
- Mar 06, 2021 - Bucknell 92 vs. Lafayette 84
- Jan 10, 2021 - Lafayette 87 vs. Bucknell 76
- Jan 09, 2021 - Lafayette 83 vs. Bucknell 60
- Feb 03, 2020 - Lafayette 65 vs. Bucknell 62
- Jan 05, 2020 - Bucknell 78 vs. Lafayette 66
- Feb 24, 2019 - Bucknell 118 vs. Lafayette 76
- Feb 02, 2019 - Bucknell 94 vs. Lafayette 66
- Feb 03, 2018 - Bucknell 74 vs. Lafayette 59
- Jan 08, 2018 - Bucknell 80 vs. Lafayette 75
- Feb 22, 2017 - Bucknell 94 vs. Lafayette 64
- Jan 25, 2017 - Bucknell 78 vs. Lafayette 55
- Feb 24, 2016 - Bucknell 86 vs. Lafayette 83
- Jan 25, 2016 - Bucknell 79 vs. Lafayette 67