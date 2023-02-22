Who's Playing

Colgate @ Lafayette

Current Records: Colgate 21-8; Lafayette 9-20

What to Know

The Lafayette Leopards haven't won a matchup against the Colgate Raiders since Jan. 29 of 2020, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Wednesday. Lafayette and Colgate will face off in a Patriot battle at 7 p.m. ET at Kirby Sports Center. The Raiders will be strutting in after a win while the Leopards will be stumbling in from a loss.

Lafayette came up short against the Army West Point Black Knights this past Saturday, falling 53-43. Guard CJ Fulton had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 40 minutes but putting up just four points on 2-for-14 shooting.

Meanwhile, Colgate was the big favorite in their most recent game, and for good reason. They put the hurt on the Holy Cross Crusaders with a sharp 96-73 victory. Five players on Colgate scored in the double digits: guard Tucker Richardson (19), forward Keegan Records (16), forward Ryan Moffatt (12), guard Oliver Lynch-Daniels (12), and guard Braeden Smith (12).

The Leopards are now 9-20 while the Raiders sit at 21-8. A couple offensive stats to keep an eye on: Lafayette is stumbling into the contest with the 355th fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 61 on average. Colgate's offense has more to brag about, as they they rank second in college basketball when it comes to field goal percentage, with 51.10% on the season.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Kirby Sports Center -- Easton, Pennsylvania

Kirby Sports Center -- Easton, Pennsylvania Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Colgate have won nine out of their last 15 games against Lafayette.