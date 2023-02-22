Who's Playing
Colgate @ Lafayette
Current Records: Colgate 21-8; Lafayette 9-20
What to Know
The Lafayette Leopards haven't won a matchup against the Colgate Raiders since Jan. 29 of 2020, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Wednesday. Lafayette and Colgate will face off in a Patriot battle at 7 p.m. ET at Kirby Sports Center. The Raiders will be strutting in after a win while the Leopards will be stumbling in from a loss.
Lafayette came up short against the Army West Point Black Knights this past Saturday, falling 53-43. Guard CJ Fulton had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 40 minutes but putting up just four points on 2-for-14 shooting.
Meanwhile, Colgate was the big favorite in their most recent game, and for good reason. They put the hurt on the Holy Cross Crusaders with a sharp 96-73 victory. Five players on Colgate scored in the double digits: guard Tucker Richardson (19), forward Keegan Records (16), forward Ryan Moffatt (12), guard Oliver Lynch-Daniels (12), and guard Braeden Smith (12).
The Leopards are now 9-20 while the Raiders sit at 21-8. A couple offensive stats to keep an eye on: Lafayette is stumbling into the contest with the 355th fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 61 on average. Colgate's offense has more to brag about, as they they rank second in college basketball when it comes to field goal percentage, with 51.10% on the season.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Kirby Sports Center -- Easton, Pennsylvania
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Colgate have won nine out of their last 15 games against Lafayette.
- Jan 28, 2023 - Colgate 69 vs. Lafayette 57
- Feb 14, 2022 - Colgate 69 vs. Lafayette 61
- Jan 31, 2022 - Colgate 72 vs. Lafayette 61
- Mar 08, 2020 - Colgate 89 vs. Lafayette 64
- Jan 29, 2020 - Lafayette 80 vs. Colgate 78
- Jan 15, 2020 - Lafayette 71 vs. Colgate 67
- Mar 02, 2019 - Colgate 76 vs. Lafayette 70
- Jan 23, 2019 - Colgate 57 vs. Lafayette 47
- Mar 01, 2018 - Colgate 76 vs. Lafayette 54
- Jan 31, 2018 - Lafayette 93 vs. Colgate 83
- Jan 05, 2018 - Lafayette 71 vs. Colgate 68
- Feb 25, 2017 - Lafayette 73 vs. Colgate 69
- Dec 30, 2016 - Colgate 85 vs. Lafayette 75
- Feb 27, 2016 - Lafayette 79 vs. Colgate 77
- Dec 30, 2015 - Colgate 77 vs. Lafayette 70