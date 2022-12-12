Who's Playing

Columbia @ Lafayette

Current Records: Columbia 4-9; Lafayette 1-10

What to Know

The Lafayette Leopards will be returning home after a five-game road trip. They will take on the Columbia Lions at 7 p.m. ET on Monday at Kirby Sports Center. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.

This past Saturday, Lafayette lost to the Quinnipiac Bobcats on the road by a decisive 76-63 margin.

Meanwhile, Columbia was close but no cigar this past Friday as they fell 76-73 to the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights.

The Leopards are now 1-10 while Columbia sits at 4-9. Two offensive stats to keep an eye on: Lafayette is stumbling into the game with the 352nd fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 60.8 on average. Columbia has experienced some struggles of their own as they have only been able to knock down 41.40% percent of their shots, which is the 40th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET

Monday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Kirby Sports Center -- Easton, Pennsylvania

Kirby Sports Center -- Easton, Pennsylvania Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Lafayette have won both of the games they've played against Columbia in the last eight years.