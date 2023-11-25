Halftime Report

Who's Playing

Bethune-Cook. Wildcats @ Lamar Cardinals

Current Records: Bethune-Cook. 3-1, Lamar 2-2

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 5:30 p.m. ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 5:30 p.m. ET Where: Joan Perry Brock Center -- Farmville, Virginia

Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Lamar Cardinals will face off against the Bethune-Cook. Wildcats at 5:30 p.m. ET on Friday at Joan Perry Brock Center. Lamar might want some stickum for this contest since the team gave up 16 turnovers on Saturday.

Last Saturday, the Cardinals were just a bucket shy of victory and fell 77-76 to the Tigers. Lamar was up 18 in the first but still couldn't manage to seal the deal.

Despite the loss, Lamar got a solid performance out of Cody Pennebaker, who scored 22 points along with 9 rebounds. Adam Hamilton was another key contributor, dropping a double-double on 14 points and 12 rebounds.

Meanwhile, Bethune-Cook. waltzed into Monday's game with two straight wins but they left with three. They walked away with a 79-73 win over the Buccaneers.

The Cardinals' defeat dropped their record down to 2-2. As for the Wildcats, their win was their third straight at home, which pushed their record up to 3-1.

Lamar is hoping to beat the odds on Friday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. This will be their first time playing as the favorites this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Lamar have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 46 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Bethune-Cook. struggles in that department as they've been averaging 44 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Lamar is a 3-point favorite against Bethune-Cook., according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 145 points.

