Halftime Report
A win for Lamar would push their record over .500, and after one quarter of play they've put themselves in a good position to make it happen. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Incarnate Word 37-18.
If Lamar keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 8-7 in no time. On the other hand, Incarnate Word will have to make due with a 5-10 record unless they turn things around (and fast).
Who's Playing
Incarnate Word Cardinals @ Lamar Cardinals
Current Records: Incarnate Word 5-9, Lamar 7-7
How To Watch
- When: Monday, January 8, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Montagne Center -- Beaumont, Texas
- Ticket Cost: $10.92
What to Know
Lamar is 8-2 against Incarnate Word since January of 2018, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Monday. The pair will face off in a Southland battle at 8:00 p.m. ET at Montagne Center. Lamar will be strutting in after a victory while Incarnate Word will be stumbling in from a loss.
Last Saturday, everything went the Cardinals' way against the Demons as the Cardinals made off with a 90-70 win. The victory made it back-to-back wins for Lamar.
Meanwhile, the Cardinals opened the new year with a less-than-successful 75-65 loss to the Islanders. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Incarnate Word in their matchups with TX A&M-CC: they've now lost five in a row.
The win got the Cardinals back to even at 7-7. As for the Cardinals, they have not been sharp recently, as they've lost seven of their last nine matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 5-9 record this season.
Looking ahead, Lamar is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by seven points. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a three game streak of covering the spread when expected to win.
Lamar beat Incarnate Word 68-59 when the teams last played back in February of 2023. Does Lamar have another victory up their sleeve, or will Incarnate Word turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.
Odds
Lamar is a solid 7-point favorite against Incarnate Word, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7-point spread, and stayed right there.
The over/under is set at 156.5 points.
Series History
Lamar has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Incarnate Word.
- Feb 09, 2023 - Lamar 68 vs. Incarnate Word 59
- Jan 21, 2023 - Incarnate Word 70 vs. Lamar 64
- Feb 24, 2021 - Lamar 67 vs. Incarnate Word 45
- Feb 03, 2021 - Incarnate Word 67 vs. Lamar 58
- Feb 26, 2020 - Lamar 86 vs. Incarnate Word 66
- Jan 22, 2020 - Lamar 89 vs. Incarnate Word 77
- Feb 20, 2019 - Lamar 76 vs. Incarnate Word 58
- Jan 23, 2019 - Lamar 87 vs. Incarnate Word 81
- Feb 14, 2018 - Lamar 85 vs. Incarnate Word 62
- Jan 17, 2018 - Lamar 90 vs. Incarnate Word 69