Who's Playing

Houston Christian @ Lamar

Current Records: Houston Christian 8-18; Lamar 8-18

What to Know

The Lamar Cardinals will be returning home after a two-game road trip. Lamar and the Houston Christian Huskies will face off in a Southland battle at 8 p.m. ET Thursday at Montagne Center. Houston Christian will be strutting in after a win while Lamar will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Lamar came up short against the Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Islanders on Saturday, falling 61-52.

Meanwhile, the Huskies didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with the Incarnate Word Cardinals on Saturday, but they still walked away with an 84-78 victory.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Lamar is expected to win a tight contest. They are currently six-for-six against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Lamar and Houston Christian now sit at an identical 8-18. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Lamar is stumbling into the matchup with the 51st fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 66.9 on average. Houston Christian has experienced some struggles of their own as they are 361st worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 83.7 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Montagne Center -- Beaumont, Texas

Montagne Center -- Beaumont, Texas Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Cardinals are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Huskies, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cardinals as a 1-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Lamar have won eight out of their last 14 games against Houston Christian.