Who's Playing
Houston Christian @ Lamar
Current Records: Houston Christian 8-18; Lamar 8-18
What to Know
The Lamar Cardinals will be returning home after a two-game road trip. Lamar and the Houston Christian Huskies will face off in a Southland battle at 8 p.m. ET Thursday at Montagne Center. Houston Christian will be strutting in after a win while Lamar will be stumbling in from a defeat.
Lamar came up short against the Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Islanders on Saturday, falling 61-52.
Meanwhile, the Huskies didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with the Incarnate Word Cardinals on Saturday, but they still walked away with an 84-78 victory.
Barring any buzzer beaters, Lamar is expected to win a tight contest. They are currently six-for-six against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.
Lamar and Houston Christian now sit at an identical 8-18. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Lamar is stumbling into the matchup with the 51st fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 66.9 on average. Houston Christian has experienced some struggles of their own as they are 361st worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 83.7 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Montagne Center -- Beaumont, Texas
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Cardinals are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Huskies, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cardinals as a 1-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Lamar have won eight out of their last 14 games against Houston Christian.
- Mar 10, 2021 - Lamar 62 vs. Houston Christian 52
- Feb 13, 2021 - Houston Christian 80 vs. Lamar 75
- Jan 09, 2021 - Lamar 71 vs. Houston Christian 65
- Feb 15, 2020 - Lamar 79 vs. Houston Christian 69
- Jan 11, 2020 - Lamar 102 vs. Houston Christian 92
- Mar 13, 2019 - Lamar 81 vs. Houston Christian 79
- Feb 27, 2019 - Lamar 110 vs. Houston Christian 75
- Jan 02, 2019 - Houston Christian 88 vs. Lamar 82
- Feb 21, 2018 - Lamar 87 vs. Houston Christian 73
- Dec 28, 2017 - Lamar 86 vs. Houston Christian 68
- Feb 25, 2017 - Houston Christian 75 vs. Lamar 68
- Feb 11, 2017 - Houston Christian 94 vs. Lamar 87
- Feb 15, 2016 - Houston Christian 79 vs. Lamar 78
- Jan 23, 2016 - Houston Christian 92 vs. Lamar 79