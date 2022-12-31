Who's Playing

McNeese State @ Lamar

Current Records: McNeese State 3-10; Lamar 4-8

What to Know

A Southland battle is on tap between the McNeese State Cowboys and the Lamar Cardinals at 5 p.m. ET Saturday at Montagne Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

McNeese State was pulverized by the Houston Cougars 83-44 last week. The top scorer for the Cowboys was forward Roberts Berze (13 points).

Meanwhile, Lamar came up short against the Pacific Tigers last Tuesday, falling 74-65. Guard Chris Pryor had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with only eight points on 3-for-10 shooting in his 27 minutes on the court.

Barring any buzzer beaters, McNeese State is expected to win a tight contest. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past two games, so buyers beware.

The losses put McNeese State at 3-10 and Lamar at 4-8. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Cowboys are second worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 63 on average. The Cardinals have experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the matchup with the 22nd most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 75.5 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 5 p.m. ET

Saturday at 5 p.m. ET Where: Montagne Center -- Beaumont, Texas

Odds

The Cowboys are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Cardinals, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cowboys as a 2-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Lamar have won ten out of their last 14 games against McNeese State.