Who's Playing

New Orleans @ Lamar

Current Records: New Orleans 9-18; Lamar 9-20

What to Know

The New Orleans Privateers are 6-1 against the Lamar Cardinals since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. New Orleans and Lamar will face off in a Southland battle at 7 p.m. ET at Montagne Center. The Privateers should still be riding high after a win, while Lamar will be looking to right the ship.

The Nicholls State Colonels typically have all the answers at home, but on Thursday New Orleans proved too difficult a challenge. New Orleans managed an 88-82 victory over the Colonels.

Meanwhile, the Cardinals suffered a grim 83-60 defeat to the Southeastern Louisiana Lions on Thursday.

New Orleans' win brought them up to 9-18 while Lamar's loss pulled them down to 9-20. A pair of defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Privateers are stumbling into the contest with the 356th most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 79.9 on average. Lamars have had an even harder time: they are 44th worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 74.6 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Montagne Center -- Beaumont, Texas

Montagne Center -- Beaumont, Texas Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

New Orleans have won six out of their last seven games against Lamar.